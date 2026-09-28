The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers freed the body of another person killed in the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. In the Solomianskyi district, cars are on fire\r\nafter a UAV fell.
In Kyiv, the body of another victim was freed during emergency operations at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in a non-residential building in the center of the capital, the body of another victim was freed during emergency rescue operations
It should be added
In the Solomianskyi district, according to the mayor, cars are on fire as a result of a UAV falling into the courtyard of a residential building.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition28.09.26, 21:25 • 2540 views
We remind you
As reported by UNN, a Russian strike on the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv claimed the life of Volodymyr Horbulin's assistant. The academician himself sustained minor injuries.