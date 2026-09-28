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The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers freed the body of another person killed in the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. In the Solomianskyi district, cars are on fire\r\nafter a UAV fell.

The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble

In Kyiv, the body of another victim was freed during emergency operations at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in a non-residential building in the center of the capital, the body of another victim was freed during emergency rescue operations 

- Klitschko reported.

It should be added 

In the Solomianskyi district, according to the mayor, cars are on fire as a result of a UAV falling into the courtyard of a residential building.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of Russian attacks has risen to 24 — what is known about their condition28.09.26, 21:25 • 2540 views

We remind you

As reported by UNN, a Russian strike on the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv claimed the life of Volodymyr Horbulin's assistant. The academician himself sustained minor injuries.

Antonina Tumanova

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