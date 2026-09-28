Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry’s buildings was damaged; four people have now been injured at the National Academy of Sciences

As a result of the Russian attack on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, four injured people and one person killed are already known. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

There are already four injured people in a non-residential building in central Kyiv. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded. One person was killed - Klitschko reported.

According to him, the search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.

In addition

In turn, Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko stated that "people remain inside (the building - ed.), and rescuers are carrying out an operation to rescue them."

Today, as a result of another Russian attack, the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was damaged. The impact caused a fire. People remain inside, and rescuers are carrying out an operation to rescue them. My condolences to the families and loved ones - Butenko reported.

In addition, according to him, one of the buildings of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine was also damaged as a result of the attack. There were no casualties among ministry employees.

Russia continues its deliberate terror against civilians. Ukrainian education and science are also subjected to daily attacks. The enemy strikes kindergartens, schools, colleges, universities, and scientific institutions. By destroying educational and scientific infrastructure, Russia is trying to intimidate children, parents, educators, and scientists, disrupt the educational process and the normal operation of our institutions. Safety must remain a priority when organizing the educational process or the work of institutions, in accordance with the security situation - the minister summarized.

What else is worth knowing?

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, since the beginning of the day on September 28, a total of 14 people have been injured in enemy attacks. Six of them are in inpatient wards of city hospitals. One woman was killed.