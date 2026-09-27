Russian music critic Sergey Sosedov, who supported the Kremlin's policies and the war against Ukraine, died after falling down the stairs at a hotel. An examination established the exact cause of death of the 58-year-old Putinist, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the city of Neryungri in Yakutia, where Sosedov had arrived on a business trip. According to Russian media, he checked into the hotel the day before his death.

Sosedov fell on his back on a flight of stairs and sustained severe injuries. After the fall, he lost consciousness and, according to eyewitnesses, could only wheeze.

Doctors tried to save Sosedov

The music critic was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. However, he could not be saved — Sosedov died several hours later.

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According to the examination, the cause of death was severe head trauma, a skull-base fracture, and a brain hemorrhage.

Sergey Sosedov was well known to Ukrainian audiences as a longtime member of the jury on the vocal competition show "X-Factor." After the start of Russian aggression, he supported the annexation of Crimea and later repeatedly made public statements in support of Russia and against Ukraine.

He was a judge on Ukraine's "X Factor," and was later sanctioned — Russian music critic Serhiy Sosedov has died