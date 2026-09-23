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He was a judge on Ukraine's "X Factor," and was later sanctioned — Russian music critic Serhiy Sosedov has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Journalist and music critic Serhiy Sosedov, 59, has died in Russia. The preliminary cause of death is a fall down the stairs; in 2023, he was sanctioned by Ukraine.

He was a judge on Ukraine's "X Factor," and was later sanctioned — Russian music critic Serhiy Sosedov has died

At the age of 59, renowned Russian journalist and music critic Sergei Sosedov died. Ukrainians remembered him as a judge on the shows "X-Factor" and "Ukraine's Got Talent"; after the full-scale war began, he was sanctioned, reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian media reports, Sosedov gained widespread popularity in the 1990s thanks to the program "Sharks of the Pen" on TV-6, where he became famous for asking show-business stars tough questions. He later worked for many years on music television projects, served on the jury of "X-Factor" and "Superstar!", and from 2021 hosted the talk show "Beyond the Bounds" for more than two years.

According to preliminary information, the television host's cause of death was a fall down the stairs.

We would add

Ukrainians remembered Sosedov because he was a judge on several well-known television shows for a long time.

From 2010 to 2015, he was one of the four judges on the singing show X-Factor on the Ukrainian television channel STB.

In 2011, he took part as a contestant in the television show "Dancing with the Stars" on the same channel.

However, in June 2017, during a televised interview, he publicly expressed his extremely anti-Ukrainian civic position.

Since June 2017, he has been listed in the database of the "Myrotvorets" center as a person who poses a threat to Ukraine's national security and the international legal order.

In addition, Sergei Sosedov publicly expressed support for the so-called russian "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine. 

In January 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Sergei Sosedov.

Antonina Tumanova

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