At the age of 59, renowned Russian journalist and music critic Sergei Sosedov died. Ukrainians remembered him as a judge on the shows "X-Factor" and "Ukraine's Got Talent"; after the full-scale war began, he was sanctioned, reports UNN.

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According to Russian media reports, Sosedov gained widespread popularity in the 1990s thanks to the program "Sharks of the Pen" on TV-6, where he became famous for asking show-business stars tough questions. He later worked for many years on music television projects, served on the jury of "X-Factor" and "Superstar!", and from 2021 hosted the talk show "Beyond the Bounds" for more than two years.

According to preliminary information, the television host's cause of death was a fall down the stairs.

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Ukrainians remembered Sosedov because he was a judge on several well-known television shows for a long time.

From 2010 to 2015, he was one of the four judges on the singing show X-Factor on the Ukrainian television channel STB.

In 2011, he took part as a contestant in the television show "Dancing with the Stars" on the same channel.

However, in June 2017, during a televised interview, he publicly expressed his extremely anti-Ukrainian civic position.

Since June 2017, he has been listed in the database of the "Myrotvorets" center as a person who poses a threat to Ukraine's national security and the international legal order.

In addition, Sergei Sosedov publicly expressed support for the so-called russian "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine.

In January 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Sergei Sosedov.