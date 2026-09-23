Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine handed over two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, reports UNN.

Recently, we sent two DPRK prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea. One of them realized that he… when he was captured, he had tried to kill himself. He was shocked that fate had not allowed him to die. This is how they raise people in North Korea - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that Russian dictator vladimir putin had promised American representatives that he would capture Donetsk Oblast.

He said that he needed a couple more months. Apparently, this is the 17th or 18th time he has made this promise - Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder

On January 11, 2025, the Special Operations Forces and paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two wounded soldiers from North Korea in the Kursk region. The prisoners were transported to Kyiv, where they are receiving medical assistance and communicating with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine.