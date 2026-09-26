In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District, drone debris fell on the grounds of a preschool
Kyiv • UNN
In Sviatoshynskyi District, UAV debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten, with no fire or damage. In Shevchenkivskyi District, a drone struck an office building.
In Kyiv, drone attacks resulted in debris falling on the grounds of a preschool in the Sviatoshynskyi district and a UAV striking an office building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on the grounds of a preschool. No fire. Preliminary reports indicate no damage
A UAV strike on an office building was also recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
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