In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District, drone debris fell on the grounds of a preschool

In Kyiv, drone attacks resulted in debris falling on the grounds of a preschool in the Sviatoshynskyi district and a UAV striking an office building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell on the grounds of a preschool. No fire. Preliminary reports indicate no damage - the statement says.

A UAV strike on an office building was also recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

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