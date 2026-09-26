The Defense Forces continue to control the city of Dobropillia in Donetsk region despite fake reports by Russia’s Ministry of Defense, while Russian assault groups are promptly identified and destroyed on the approaches to the city. The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine reported this on September 26, UNN reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to control Dobropillia despite fake reports by Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The plans of Russia’s military and political leadership for this autumn include encircling Dobropillia. However, it remains only in these plans and the deceitful reports of Russian commanders - the Azov statement said.

Details

The corps noted that the city of Dobropillia remains under the control of the Defense Forces, while Russian assault groups are promptly identified and destroyed on the approaches to the city when attempting to infiltrate the space between positions.

Attempts to expand the “gray zone” and armored vehicles for the autumn — the Defense Forces revealed the Russians’ tactics near Dobropillia

Let us recall

Russian forces are maintaining the highest pace of offensive operations precisely in the Dobropillia sector, but have achieved only minor results there. Ukrainian drones are thwarting the enemy’s attempts to establish footholds and are creating logistical problems for Russian units.