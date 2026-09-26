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In Kyiv, drones struck an office building, with debris falling in two districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, an office building caught fire after a drone fell. In Obolonskyi District, debris fell, with no casualties.

In Kyiv, drones struck an office building, with debris falling in two districts

Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones during the night of Saturday, September 26. This was reported by UNN, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration and local public channels.

Details

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a fire was reported at an office building in the capital's Solomianskyi district as a result of a UAV crash.

According to preliminary information, at another location in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell in an open area

- the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Later, they reported that debris had fallen in an open area in the Obolonskyi district. According to preliminary information, there were no damage or casualties.

We remind you

The day before, seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in Russian attacks on Kyiv. Twenty-five injured people remain in hospitals, one of them in serious condition.

The enemy attacked a lyceum near Kyiv with a drone, sparking a fire25.09.26, 21:19 • 3350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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