Ukraine national junior team hockey player Stepaniuk was injured during an attack on Kyiv

Nazar Stepaniuk. Photo: FHU

Nazar Stepanyuk, a defenseman for Ukraine’s junior hockey team, was injured during a Russian shelling attack on Kyiv. The Ukrainian Hockey Federation reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

"Today, September 25, during another Russian attack, Nazar Stepanyuk, a defenseman for Kherson’s "Dnipro" and a candidate for Ukraine’s youth national team, was injured," the statement said.

It is reported that Nazar is currently in the operating room.

"We stand together with him and his family," the federation added.

Although the federation did not report where Nazar was injured, the post indicated the location as Kyiv.

Update

Nazar Stepanyuk is a defenseman for Ukraine’s U18 national team and the "Dnipro" hockey club from Kherson. Last season, the hockey player represented the colors of the Kyiv "Sokil" youth team.

In August, Stepanyuk moved to play for HC "Dnipro," a club that sat out the 2025/26 season in the national championship. Since changing teams, the Ukrainian joined the club at a training camp in the Czech Republic.

Stepanyuk took to the ice in a match against "Kremenchuk" in the Ukrainian Cup, where he recorded one goal and one assist, but his team lost 2:9.

We remind you

The number of people killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on September 25 rose to seven, with 46 people injured.