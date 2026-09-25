Russia struck Sumy with two aerial bombs; a 15-year-old boy is among the injured

The enemy struck Sumy with two guided aerial bombs; there are casualties. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Hits were recorded at two locations in different parts of Sumy. Private residential buildings and an educational institution building were damaged. There are casualties. One injured person has already been hospitalized - Hryhorov reported.

Rescuers showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service

According to him, a rescue operation is ongoing at the sites. All those affected are receiving the necessary assistance. Information about the consequences of the attack is being уточнено.

In Sumy, following a Russian strike, a 7-year-old boy was left without his parents and is in intensive care

According to the State Emergency Service, 3 injured people are currently known to be in Sumy, including a 15-year-old boy.

Rescuers also managed to retrieve a cat from beneath the rubble of a destroyed house and handed it over to its owner.