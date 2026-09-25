Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy

There are specific agreements on transferring to Ukraine licenses for the production of missiles for Patriot systems. President Donald Trump confirmed this at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart on September 22. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this during an audio conversation with journalists, UNN writes.

At my most recent meeting with me, President Trump emphasized that, yes, I have made the final decision — Ukraine will receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not name a specific date.

He only confirmed that there was an agreement regarding the licenses and that the decision by the U.S. president had already been made.

We remind you

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Trump agreed to provide Ukraine with a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems. The project could be launched in 1–1.5 years.