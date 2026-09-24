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Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

U.S. intelligence warned Spain, Italy, and France about possible attacks by Russian drones launched from vessels. The likely goal is sabotage and a demonstration of capabilities.

Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries

Russia wants to repeat Ukraine's "Spiderweb" operation against three European countries—Spain, Italy, or France. The CIA warned of possible attacks, reports El Mundo, according to UNN.

Details

Russia is preparing new attacks using drones in Europe, but this time they will target Mediterranean countries. U.S. intelligence services have collected information about the Kremlin's plans to escalate the conflict and shared it with the governments of several European countries

 - the publication writes.

A source in Lithuania's Ministry of Defense told the publication: ""They will use drones launched from the sea, hidden in a container on a vessel; it is not difficult at all".

It is noted that the rationale for such an escalation has long been on the table. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of weapons, intelligence, and military advisers to Ukraine makes Western countries participants in the war and legitimate targets.

So far, Russia has operated below what experts call the "threshold of war," avoiding actions that could provoke a coordinated NATO response, while at the same time launching an increasingly large-scale sabotage campaign against facilities in countries supporting Ukraine, as well as isolated incidents apparently intended to test the limits and gauge the response

- the publication notes.

Most likely, Russia will use Gerbera drones against Spain, France, or Italy—the same drones with which it terrorizes Ukraine every day.

The main objective of an operation using Gerberas dropped from a merchant vessel should not be to cause widespread destruction. With an explosive payload of approximately four to five kilograms, the device is more useful for shutting down an airport, starting a fire, flying over a military base, or demonstrating that Russia can reach the European rear

- the publication adds.

Recall

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service predicts an expansion of the scale of Russia's hybrid warfare against Western countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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