On September 24, the world observes World Maritime Day under the auspices of the UN International Maritime Organization, World Cancer Research Day, and World Gorilla Day, while the Republic of South Africa celebrates Heritage Day. According to the new style, the church calendar commemorates Saint Thecla of Iconium, Protomartyr and Equal-to-the-Apostles, and Venerable Silouan the Athonite, UNN writes.

World Maritime Day

An official international UN observance established at the 10th session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 1978, traditionally falling on one of the last days of September.

The event is dedicated to ensuring the safety of shipping, protecting the marine environment from ship pollution, and highlighting the key role of commercial maritime logistics, as more than 80% of global trade by volume is carried by sea. Every year, the IMO chooses a theme for the day, focusing on the digitalization of shipping, fleet decarbonization, and the protection of seafarers' rights.

World Cancer Research Day

A global medical initiative launched in 2016 by the international community of oncology organizations.

The purpose of the day is to mobilize global resources to fund basic and clinical research in oncology, accelerate the development of innovative targeted and immunotherapy methods, and promote international cooperation among scientists to overcome cancer and improve patient survival.

World Gorilla Day

An environmental observance established in 2017 by the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in honor of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Karisoke Research Center in Rwanda.

The event draws attention to the threat of the complete extinction of mountain and lowland gorillas due to poaching, the clearing of Africa's equatorial forests, and armed conflicts in the region, calling on society to support nature reserves and ecotourism.

A new species of monkey discovered in the tropical forests of Congo

Independence Day of Guinea-Bissau

The country's main national holiday, established to commemorate September 24, 1973, when the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), led by the liberation movement, unilaterally proclaimed sovereignty and secession from the Portuguese colonial empire.

The holiday is marked by solemn military parades, the laying of flowers at the Liberators' Memorial, and cultural festivals.

Heritage Day in the Republic of South Africa

An official public holiday established in 1996 by the government of Nelson Mandela to honor the diverse cultural, linguistic, and ethnic heritage of the "Rainbow Nation."

The day calls on South Africans to preserve the traditions of their peoples (Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaners, Indians, and others), and is also accompanied by the unofficial but nationwide tradition of "Braai Day," when families gather to cook meat over an open fire.

Republic Day in Trinidad and Tobago

A public commemorative day marking the adoption of the republican constitution on September 24, 1976, and the first sitting of the republican parliament after the island nation finally abandoned its status as a constitutional monarchy with the British monarch as head of state.

Ukrainian aircraft carrying explosives detained in Trinidad and Tobago

Feast Day of Saint Thecla of Iconium, Protomartyr and Equal-to-the-Apostles

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Thecla (Thekla) of Iconium, Protomartyr and Equal-to-the-Apostles—the 1st-century disciple of the Apostle Paul who, inspired by his preaching, took a vow of virginity and refused to marry a wealthy pagan.

Because of her faith, she suffered many persecutions and was thrown into the fire and exposed to wild beasts, but miraculously remained unharmed, after which she lived a life of prayerful asceticism in Seleucia.

Also on this day, Saint Silouan of Mount Athos (20th century) is commemorated — an ascetic of the Holy Mountain of Athos whose spiritual writings on humility and love for one’s enemies became an important part of the modern theological heritage; the Kasperov Icon of the Mother of God, considered the patroness of Odesa and southern Ukraine, is also venerated.

According to the old calendar, the faithful honor the memory of Saint Theodora of Alexandria — a Christian ascetic of the 5th century who, out of deep repentance, secretly left her husband and went to a men’s monastery under the name Theodore, where she practiced strict monastic obedience and endured hard labor; only after her death did the brethren learn the truth about her female identity.

Saint Euphrosynus the Cook is also commemorated. He served in a monastery kitchen in the 9th century and, for his humility and life of prayer, was granted a vision of Paradise.

The Russians deliberately struck the Church of Saint John the Baptist in Kramatorsk; there are wounded