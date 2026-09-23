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Sybiha at the UN: Russia wanted to take Kyiv in 3 days, but four years later Moscow is burning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Sybiha said at the UN that Russia planned to capture Kyiv in three days. He also asked Lavrov why Moscow is coming under attack after four years of war.

Sybiha at the UN: Russia wanted to take Kyiv in 3 days, but four years later Moscow is burning

Russia wanted to take Kyiv in three days, and four years later Moscow is being attacked and is on fire. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a speech at the UN Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

He addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who accused Kyiv of starting the war during his speech.

Lavrov blames Ukraine, the United States, the West, NATO—everyone except Putin. He even tried to portray Russia as the victim. His entire speech can be summed up in one sentence: "We are not going to stop our "special military operation." I know at least three questions he cannot answer. First: why won't your president sit down with our president to end this war? Second: in August, you lost tens of thousands of soldiers for the sake of a few square kilometers. What did they die for? And third: you wanted Kyiv in three days. How did it happen that Moscow is burning four years later?

- Sybiha addressed Lavrov.

Let us recall

According to Reuters, on Wednesday Russian dictator's representative Kirill Dmitriev is heading to the United States, where he will meet with representatives of Donald Trump's administration—Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and others.

Lavrov called Zelenskyy's invitation to Moscow a "gesture of goodwill"12.09.26, 19:08 • 11107 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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