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Lavrov called Zelenskyy's invitation to Moscow a "gesture of goodwill"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it would be "enough for Zelenskyy to come" to Moscow for negotiations. According to him, Russia would not stop the war during this period.

Lavrov called Zelenskyy's invitation to Moscow a "gesture of goodwill"

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to come to Moscow an "enormous gesture of goodwill." This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

The head of the foreign ministry of the aggressor country called Zelenskyy a "character" and added that the Ukrainian president allegedly only needs to "come" to Moscow.

And this is already an enormous gesture of goodwill on our part, because he has still not revoked his order banning contacts with Putin and his team. So we are not lacking in goodwill, while he, as I understand it, has no shortage of malicious traits

 - Lavrov said in an interview with Russian propagandists.

He added that the Kremlin is ready for negotiations, but that during this period the so-called "special military operation," that is, the full-scale aggression against Ukraine, will not be halted.

We remind you

Earlier, Sergei Lavrov stated that after the end of hostilities, all of Ukraine should effectively become a "buffer zone" between Russia and the West.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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