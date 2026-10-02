The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not received any notifications from foreign embassies about plans to leave Kyiv — Tykhyi

Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has not received any requests or notifications from foreign diplomatic missions about plans to relocate anywhere. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi told UNN, reacting to The Guardian article about the development of evacuation plans for foreign missions.

I do not know where some foreign publications got this information. As of now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any such requests or notifications from foreign diplomatic missions about plans to relocate anywhere - Tykhyi said.

He added that if any diplomatic missions plan to relocate somewhere, they inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as provided for by established procedures.

I will repeat once again — as of Friday evening, no such appeals or notifications had been received from the foreign diplomatic corps - Tykhyi concluded.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, The Guardian, citing senior diplomats, reported that embassies could be relocated to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia begins deliberately attacking foreign missions in Kyiv.