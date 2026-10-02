The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not received any notifications from foreign embassies about plans to leave Kyiv — Tykhyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not received any notifications about foreign diplomatic missions relocating. The Guardian wrote about a possible evacuation to Lviv or Poland.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has not received any requests or notifications from foreign diplomatic missions about plans to relocate anywhere. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi told UNN, reacting to The Guardian article about the development of evacuation plans for foreign missions.
I do not know where some foreign publications got this information. As of now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any such requests or notifications from foreign diplomatic missions about plans to relocate anywhere
He added that if any diplomatic missions plan to relocate somewhere, they inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as provided for by established procedures.
I will repeat once again — as of Friday evening, no such appeals or notifications had been received from the foreign diplomatic corps
We would like to remind you
Earlier, The Guardian, citing senior diplomats, reported that embassies could be relocated to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia begins deliberately attacking foreign missions in Kyiv.