Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a Laugh

If over the weekend you feel like putting serious matters aside, getting comfortable on the couch, and simply having a laugh, then it is time to choose a good comedy. UNN has compiled a top 10 list of films featuring hilarious characters and incredible adventures that certainly cannot be called ordinary.

A Million Ways to Die in the West

The Wild West is not the best place for someone who dislikes conflict. That is exactly the situation farmer Albert finds himself in: instead of accepting a challenge to a duel, he backs down and loses his beloved Louise. The girl quickly finds a replacement for him—the local womanizer Foy—but Albert’s life changes after he meets Anna, the wife of notorious outlaw Clinch Leatherwood. She helps him believe in his own strength, and together they spend time shooting, having fun, and learning the local rules of survival. There is only one problem: Anna’s husband soon arrives in town with his gang. And clearly not for a friendly conversation.

The Miser

François Gautier is a talented violinist, but his greatest talent, it seems, has nothing to do with music. He knows how to economize on literally everything. For him, spending money is almost a personal tragedy, and any bill can ruin his mood. However, one day the man’s ordinary life begins to fall apart. He will have to reconsider his attitude toward money, relationships, and the people around him—especially after an already-grown daughter unexpectedly appears in his life.

We're the Millers

David sells drugs and is quite happy with his not entirely law-abiding life until one unpleasant situation causes him to lose both his merchandise and his money. His boss offers him a chance to make things right. He has to transport a large shipment of drugs from Mexico to the United States, so David comes up with what he considers a brilliant plan: create a fake family. A stripper named Rose, a teenager named Kenny, and a rebellious young woman join him. The four set off under the guise of an ordinary American family. All they have to do is avoid giving themselves away—and avoid falling out with one another before crossing the border.

Dirty Grandpa

After his wife’s death, Jack moves in with his daughter’s family. It seems like a wonderful opportunity for him not to be alone, but his grandson is not at all thrilled about sharing his room with his grandfather. At first, the relatives try to reach a peaceful agreement, but the struggle for personal space quickly reaches a new level. Instead of a quiet family life, the house turns into a real battlefield, where everyone is ready to go all the way.

The Hangover

Four friends travel to Las Vegas to throw the groom an unforgettable bachelor party before his wedding. It truly does become unforgettable, but not at all in the way they planned. In the morning, the men wake up amid complete chaos, with a tiger and a small child in their hotel room, while the groom has disappeared. The worst part is that no one remembers what happened during the night, so the friends now have to piece together the events of the previous evening to find their missing friend and return in time for the wedding, which is about to begin.

Serial (Bad) Weddings

Monsieur and Madame Verneuil raised four daughters and dreamed of a peaceful family life, but their older daughters’ choice of husbands became a real test for the parents: their sons-in-law have different cultural and religious backgrounds. When the family had almost come to terms with the situation, the youngest daughter announced her own choice, once again shocking her parents. The two families are about to meet and prepare for a wedding that has every chance of turning into family chaos.

DZIDZIO: The First Time

Mykhailo Khoma's character misses his flight to Portugal, where his mother lives. This failure comes at a high price: his furious mother throws her son out of his Kyiv apartment and sends him to his native village. There, the protagonist meets old friends, gets to know new people, and unexpectedly finds love. At the same time, he has to help local talents prepare for a performance at a church festival. And although the film's title may hint at an entirely different story, it is actually a romantic comedy about growing up, friendship, and the search for one's own happiness.

Norbit

Norbit has lived under the pressure of Rasputia since childhood—a large woman with a very difficult personality who has essentially decided what his life should be like. Everything changes when Kate, the girl Norbit truly loves, returns to town. Now the protagonist must not only find the courage to fight for his love, but also figure out how to break free from Rasputia's influence. The task is, to put it mildly, not easy. Especially when the person you want to escape from has entirely different plans.

Spy

Susan Cooper works as a CIA analyst and is used to staying in the shadows. She coordinates the work of field agents and dreams of one day taking their place, but when the agency's covert network is threatened, Susan unexpectedly gets the chance to go on a real mission. The reason is simple: the enemies do not know what she looks like, so the woman who used to observe dangerous missions through a headset now finds herself in the middle of a spy adventure. And it quickly becomes clear that theory and practice are two completely different things. The film also features a funny episode with Verka Serduchka, which adds even more color to this already absurd spy story.

Always Say "Yes"

Carl Allen is used to turning down everything new: meetings with friends, spontaneous trips, unusual offers, and even the chance to change his own life. After attending an unusual seminar, he decides to test a simple rule on himself: never say "no" again and agree to any opportunities that come his way. At first, this change brings Carl a genuine burst of positive emotions. He meets new people, gets into amusing situations, and finally begins living a much more active life. However, the protagonist gradually realizes that constantly saying "yes" is not so easy either. The comedy starring Jim Carrey combines absurd humor with a story about how it is sometimes worth stepping outside one's comfort zone, while also remembering to think things through.