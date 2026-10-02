Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev rejected accusations that he is "pro-Russian," claiming that he is being smeared only because his approach to a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia "is not mainstream." This is reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that since coming to power this summer, Radev has strongly advocated closer diplomatic engagement with Moscow to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is very sad that if you deviate from the political mainstream, you are immediately called pro-Russian - said the head of the Bulgarian government.



According to him, he does not care about Russia's support, but he values "a realistic approach and the search for a path to peace as quickly as possible, since this war is exhausting our social and economic systems almost every day."

"Our top priority should be communication and working for peace," Radev added.

We remind you

The day before, Rumen Radev called on the EU to strengthen diplomatic dialogue with Russia in order to end the war and reduce the nuclear risk. In addition, he criticized arms supplies to Ukraine.

Bulgaria withdraws from the "coalition of the willing" in support of Ukraine, Prime Minister Radev stated