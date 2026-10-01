Florida files lawsuit against Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine - Reuters

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against Pfizer. He accused the drugmaker of misleading consumers about the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine. Reuters reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

The lawsuit says that Pfizer urged people to get vaccinated to protect others, even though the company had never tested whether the vaccine stopped the spread of the virus.

The lawsuit also alleges that Pfizer told consumers that its COVID-19 vaccine was safe but did not disclose potential risks, including heart inflammation and other side effects.

It also states that the company earned more than $80 billion from vaccine sales and then nearly quadrupled the vaccine's price to a range of $110 to $130 per dose in 2023, up from $30.

In addition, the state attorney general's office is seeking a court order to stop the alleged unlawful conduct, impose fines of $10,000 for each violation or $15,000 in cases where harm was caused to elderly people or persons with disabilities, as well as the return of the profits obtained.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, and the Florida Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Recall

In December 2025, a patient died after taking a Pfizer Inc. drug to treat hemophilia. This was another blow to the company in the field of blood-disorder treatment.