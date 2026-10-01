Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millions

Photo: Instagram/choupetteofficiel

The famous cat of designer Karl Lagerfeld, Choupette, will not receive a cent from his estate. Seven years after the fashion designer’s death, it became known who is listed as the beneficiary of the inheritance. Contrary to all expectations, neither the cat nor her new owner is among them, UNN reports, citing Bild.

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According to the publication, Lagerfeld’s fortune is estimated at approximately €260 million. The heirs named are his longtime assistant Sébastien Jondeau, his godson Hudson Kroenig, his father — model Brad Kroenig — and the designer’s former muse Baptiste Giabiconi.

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During his lifetime, Lagerfeld repeatedly spoke of his special affection for Choupette. The cat traveled with the fashion designer for years on a private jet and in a Rolls-Royce. She was cared for by a team consisting of two personal maids, a chef, and a bodyguard, and every year she celebrated her birthday with lavish parties.

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After Lagerfeld’s death, the cat continued living with his former housekeeper, Françoise Caçot, in Paris. Under French law, animals cannot directly inherit money or property. However, Lagerfeld had made provisions for Choupette’s care in advance: financial support was set aside for her, while Caçot received a house with a garden in the suburbs of Paris.