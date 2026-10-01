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Rubio ordered the Iranian delegation to leave the US immediately after the talks failed - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The US demanded that the Iranian delegation leave New York immediately after the fruitless talks. Among the delegates was Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Rubio ordered the Iranian delegation to leave the US immediately after the talks failed - Axios

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday demanded that the Iranian delegation to the United Nations immediately leave the country after the talks reached an impasse, a U.S. official and a second source familiar with the situation said. Axios reported this, citing a U.S. official and another source familiar with the situation, UNN writes.

Details

According to sources, among the Iranian representatives asked to leave New York was the country’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Mediators from Qatar attempted to help the United States and Iran achieve a diplomatic breakthrough, but there was no significant progress because neither side agreed to compromise on its positions, the publication emphasized.

Secretary of State Rubio expelled the Iranian delegation, which had stayed there too long. The UN General Assembly has concluded, so it was time for them to leave

- the U.S. official said.

The White House still hoped on Monday morning that talks with Iran might make progress during the day. However, by evening it had become clear that the sides had failed to make progress and that the talks had reached an impasse, Axios noted.

After that, in the evening, the U.S. mission to the UN informed the Iranian side that the delegation had to leave New York immediately. Several hours later, Araghchi and other Iranian representatives went to the airport and boarded a flight to Doha at 01:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

At the same time, the second source confirmed that the United States had demanded that the Iranian delegation leave the country, but noted that Araghchi had already planned to return to Tehran on Monday evening.

Deadlock in US-Iran negotiations raises the likelihood of renewed hostilities - Axios30.09.26, 08:30 • 4516 views

Olga Rozgon

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