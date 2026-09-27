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12:54 PM • 8270 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
10:32 AM • 14533 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 15497 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 17390 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 16564 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 15121 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 15026 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13330 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15437 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16757 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
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"ATESH" Reconnoitered a Russian Plant Whose Products Are Used to Manufacture UAVsPhotoSeptember 27, 04:58 AM • 8198 views
An American company will pay more than €30 million for worker exploitation at the construction site of the U.S. consulate in MilanSeptember 27, 05:29 AM • 4078 views
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An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhotoSeptember 27, 05:58 AM • 14971 views
In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.Photo08:57 AM • 5630 views
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Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
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Doha

Capital of the State of Qatar
Doha emerged at the beginning of the 19th century as a small fishing settlement on the coast of the Persian Gulf. Since the mid-19th century, the city and the country have been ruled by the Al Thani dynasty, which established itself here in 1868 with the support of Great Britain. After British troops withdrew from the region, Doha became the capital of the newly proclaimed independent state of Qatar in 1971. The city underwent a true transformation after Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani took power in 1995 – thanks to enormous revenues from gas extraction, Doha became one of the most modern metropolises in the Persian Gulf, with skyscrapers and artificial islands. In 2022, Doha hosted the FIFA World Cup – the first World Cup held in an Arab country. Most of the city’s population are migrants.
1825
Founding of a small settlement
1868
Establishment of the Al Thani dynasty
1971
Capital of independent Qatar
1995
Emir Hamad bin Khalifa comes to power, rapid modernization
2006
Hosting of the Asian Games
2019
Launch of the metro
2022
Hosting of the FIFA World Cup
News by theme
Lavrov's family found with UAE passports and luxury real estate

The FBK stated that Lavrov's partner and her daughter obtained UAE citizenship. The daughter previously owned £4.4 million worth of real estate in Britain.

Politics • September 7, 11:56 PM • 6797 views
Chepurnyi became European champion in the vault in artistic gymnasticsPhotoVideo

Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi won the European Championships in the vault with a score of 14. 566 points.

Sports • August 22, 06:01 PM • 2803 views
Iran condemned US strikes as a "gross violation" of the ceasefire

The US attacked Iranian missile sites and boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran called Washington's actions a gross violation of the current ceasefire regime.

News of the World • May 27, 07:16 AM • 4915 views
Aviation and tourism industries see no immediate relief after ceasefire with Iran

A two-week ceasefire helped airline stocks rise, but fuel shortages will last for months. The cost of flights will remain high.

Economy • April 8, 02:57 PM • 6003 views
Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced details

Ukraine plans to conclude agreements on drones and electronic warfare systems to protect its borders. The President proposes to export military experience and joint defense projects.

News of the World • March 28, 07:03 PM • 9509 views
Ukrainian experts help Qatar strengthen sky defense against air threats - ZelenskyyVideo

Experts assessed the security situation and developed solutions to repel attacks. Ukraine and Qatar agreed on cooperation in the defense and technology sectors.

Politics • March 28, 05:04 PM • 9117 views
Provides for a number of projects in the defense sector - Zelenskyy on the agreement with QatarVideo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar to discuss defense and air defense. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.

News of the World • March 28, 02:28 PM • 8060 views
Three vessels hit near the Strait of Hormuz, new Iranian attacks and threats of $200 oil and explosions across countries - the situation in the Middle EastPhotoVideo

Near the Strait of Hormuz, three vessels were hit by unknown projectiles. Israel and Iran exchanged massive strikes, affecting residential areas of Tehran.

News of the World • March 11, 01:45 PM • 6610 views
War in the Middle East costs the tourism industry $600 million a day, Dubai sees mass cancellations - FT

Due to flight cancellations and airspace closures, the region is losing huge profits. In Dubai alone, tourists canceled more than 80,000 accommodation bookings in a week.

Economy • March 11, 10:09 AM • 9988 views
Qatar Airways announced several flights to Doha despite closed airspace

The airline will operate flights from six cities worldwide for passengers with a final destination in Doha. Qatar's airspace remains officially closed.

News of the World • March 7, 11:06 AM • 15311 views
Flights from Dubai were suspended again amid Iran's attack

Air traffic in Dubai resumed after a 30-minute pause due to the threat from Iran. Passengers hid in tunnels, and flights are now returning to normal.

News of the World • March 7, 08:52 AM • 10670 views
New attacks reported in the Middle East - 6 wounded in Abu Dhabi, Qatar under missile attack, incident near airbase in CyprusPhotoVideo

Six people were injured in Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted drone, and Qatar was hit by a missile. Cyprus reported a security incident near a British airbase amid the war in the Middle East.

News of the World • March 5, 11:24 AM • 8443 views
Iran reports strikes on Kurds in Iraq amid expanding conflictPhotoVideo

Iran struck Kurdish groups in Iraq, claiming the US was arming Iranian Kurdish guerrillas. This occurred amid the spread of war in the Middle East, which has engulfed the entire region.

News of the World • March 5, 09:06 AM • 7622 views
UNESCO World Heritage site in Iran damaged by shelling

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Golestan Palace in Iran, has been damaged following an American-Israeli strike. The Mirror Throne Hall and museum exhibits had been evacuated earlier.

News of the World • March 2, 04:12 PM • 10993 views
Saudi Aramco shuts down refinery after drone attack amid Tehran's strikes - report

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Saudi Aramco has shut down its Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike. This happened after Tehran launched strikes in the region in response to the US and Israeli attack on Iran.

Economy • March 2, 08:52 AM • 8595 views
Travel chaos for Middle East - airlines continue to cancel hundreds of flights

The conflict with Iran has led to mass cancellations of flights by Emirates and Qatar Airways, causing airline shares to fall. Over 400 flights have been canceled by each airline, and Dubai and Doha airports have suspended operations.

Economy • March 2, 06:57 AM • 10264 views
Middle East awoke to a wave of new strikes - what you need to know

Residents of the Persian Gulf countries awoke to explosions after night attacks, in which Hezbollah intervened in the conflict. Explosions were recorded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Lebanon, Israel, Kuwait, Iran, and Cyprus.

News of the World • March 2, 06:22 AM • 10252 views
Iranian shelling paralyzed global aviation and halted operations at Dubai Airport

Dubai International Airport ceased operations after a suspected air strike, with over 90% of flights canceled. More than 2,300 flights were canceled in 24 hours, with Emirates and FlyDubai being the most affected.

News of the World • March 1, 04:48 AM • 11308 views
Major airlines are massively canceling flights to the Middle East due to the situation in the region

Due to US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory measures, 8 Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace. This has led to mass flight cancellations by many major airlines.

News of the World • February 28, 02:11 PM • 11452 views
US evacuated some personnel from air base in Qatar

The US evacuated some personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This happened amid Israel's attack on Iran, which was jointly planned with the US.

Politics • February 28, 09:17 AM • 10065 views
Congo rebel leader claims responsibility for drone attack on strategic Kisangani airport

The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel movement, Corneille Nangaa, has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Bangboka International Airport in Kisangani. He called the attack a "warning" to the regime in Kinshasa.

News of the World • February 4, 04:46 AM • 5193 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality

A year has passed since the inauguration of Donald Trump, marked by a decrease in illegal immigration and the failure of his promise regarding the war in Ukraine. There were also conflicts with Elon Musk, the 'Epstein files' scandal, and tensions with European allies over Greenland.

Politics • January 20, 01:28 PM • 71070 views
US withdraws some troops from Qatar: the reason became known

The United States has begun withdrawing some military personnel from bases in Qatar. This is due to Iran's threats to strike American bases in the region.

Politics • January 14, 03:20 PM • 10114 views