Doha
The FBK stated that Lavrov's partner and her daughter obtained UAE citizenship. The daughter previously owned £4.4 million worth of real estate in Britain.
Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi won the European Championships in the vault with a score of 14. 566 points.
The US attacked Iranian missile sites and boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran called Washington's actions a gross violation of the current ceasefire regime.
A two-week ceasefire helped airline stocks rise, but fuel shortages will last for months. The cost of flights will remain high.
Ukraine plans to conclude agreements on drones and electronic warfare systems to protect its borders. The President proposes to export military experience and joint defense projects.
Experts assessed the security situation and developed solutions to repel attacks. Ukraine and Qatar agreed on cooperation in the defense and technology sectors.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar to discuss defense and air defense. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.
Near the Strait of Hormuz, three vessels were hit by unknown projectiles. Israel and Iran exchanged massive strikes, affecting residential areas of Tehran.
Due to flight cancellations and airspace closures, the region is losing huge profits. In Dubai alone, tourists canceled more than 80,000 accommodation bookings in a week.
The airline will operate flights from six cities worldwide for passengers with a final destination in Doha. Qatar's airspace remains officially closed.
Air traffic in Dubai resumed after a 30-minute pause due to the threat from Iran. Passengers hid in tunnels, and flights are now returning to normal.
Six people were injured in Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted drone, and Qatar was hit by a missile. Cyprus reported a security incident near a British airbase amid the war in the Middle East.
Iran struck Kurdish groups in Iraq, claiming the US was arming Iranian Kurdish guerrillas. This occurred amid the spread of war in the Middle East, which has engulfed the entire region.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Golestan Palace in Iran, has been damaged following an American-Israeli strike. The Mirror Throne Hall and museum exhibits had been evacuated earlier.
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Saudi Aramco has shut down its Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike. This happened after Tehran launched strikes in the region in response to the US and Israeli attack on Iran.
The conflict with Iran has led to mass cancellations of flights by Emirates and Qatar Airways, causing airline shares to fall. Over 400 flights have been canceled by each airline, and Dubai and Doha airports have suspended operations.
Residents of the Persian Gulf countries awoke to explosions after night attacks, in which Hezbollah intervened in the conflict. Explosions were recorded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Lebanon, Israel, Kuwait, Iran, and Cyprus.
Dubai International Airport ceased operations after a suspected air strike, with over 90% of flights canceled. More than 2,300 flights were canceled in 24 hours, with Emirates and FlyDubai being the most affected.
Due to US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory measures, 8 Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace. This has led to mass flight cancellations by many major airlines.
The US evacuated some personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This happened amid Israel's attack on Iran, which was jointly planned with the US.
The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel movement, Corneille Nangaa, has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Bangboka International Airport in Kisangani. He called the attack a "warning" to the regime in Kinshasa.
A year has passed since the inauguration of Donald Trump, marked by a decrease in illegal immigration and the failure of his promise regarding the war in Ukraine. There were also conflicts with Elon Musk, the 'Epstein files' scandal, and tensions with European allies over Greenland.
The United States has begun withdrawing some military personnel from bases in Qatar. This is due to Iran's threats to strike American bases in the region.