US withdraws some troops from Qatar: the reason became known

Kyiv • UNN

The United States has begun withdrawing some military personnel from bases in Qatar. This is due to Iran's threats to strike American bases in the region.

US withdraws some troops from Qatar: the reason became known
Photo: wiki/Al Udeid Air Base

The United States of America has announced the withdrawal of some of its military personnel from key bases in Qatar due to escalating tensions in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The information was reported to Reuters by one of the American officials on condition of anonymity. Earlier, it was reported that Tehran had warned neighboring countries where American troops are stationed. It was stated that in the event of a Washington strike, it would strike American bases.

Additionally

The US has had an air force base in the Qatari capital Doha since 1996. In June 2025, in response to American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran attacked the base with six short-range ballistic missiles. The base had been evacuated in advance, and the strike caused no damage or casualties.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened "very decisive measures" if the Iranian authorities begin executing anti-government protesters.

Also, UNN reported that the US State Department is suspending all visa processing for 75 countries. These include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen.

Yevhen Ustimenko

