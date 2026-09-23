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Zelenskyy: Russia captured 890 km², Ukraine liberated around 800 km²

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

In 2026, Russia occupied around 890 km², while Ukraine liberated 800 km² of territory. Russia’s losses reached 270,000 military personnel.

Zelenskyy: Russia captured 890 km², Ukraine liberated around 800 km²

In 2026, Russia seized approximately 890 sq km of Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine’s Defense Forces liberated approximately 800 sq km. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the actual net increase in the territory occupied by Russia amounts to approximately 90–100 km².

Zelenskyy noted that this is significantly less than before, when Russia occupied approximately 3,000–4,000 km² per year. He added that Russian military losses since the beginning of the year amount to approximately 270,000 people.

The president also noted that even such insignificant advances continue to come at a very high price for the Russian Federation.

Almost everything on the battlefield has come to a standstill, the president said, commenting on the Kremlin’s claims about allegedly significant successes by the Russian army.

To remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a bilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be the best day of his life, noting that he would do it for the sake of peace.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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