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Lavrov's family found with UAE passports and luxury real estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The FBK stated that Lavrov's partner and her daughter obtained UAE citizenship. The daughter previously owned £4.4 million worth of real estate in Britain.

Lavrov's family found with UAE passports and luxury real estate

Passports of the United Arab Emirates have been found in the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is reported by the "Anti-Corruption Foundation" (FBK), created by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Lavrov's partner, Svetlana Polyakova, obtained UAE citizenship "for services to the state." Her daughter, Lavrov's stepdaughter, Polina Kovaleva, became a UAE citizen even earlier—in December 2022.

Before that, Kovaleva lived in the United Kingdom for many years, where the FBK uncovered her luxury property worth £4.4 million. After the start of the full-scale war and the imposition of sanctions, she left the UK, took a job at Qatar Investment in Doha, and obtained a new passport

- the article says.

The FBK called on Russians to go to the State Duma elections and vote "against people like Lavrov—for any party except United Russia."

We remind you

According to assessments by ISW analysts, Russia rejects all proposals for a ceasefire, insisting on the terms of Ukraine's complete surrender. At the same time, the Kremlin is using pro-war rhetoric to consolidate society ahead of the State Duma elections.

The Kremlin plans to get up to 100 veterans of the war against Ukraine elected to the State Duma — ISW21.08.26, 07:15 • 5025 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Great Britain
United Arab Emirates