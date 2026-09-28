Trump asked Zelenskyy to “slow down” strikes on Russian oil refineries due to the threat of a global fuel crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had asked President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce strikes on Russian oil refineries because of their impact on the global fuel market. According to the American president, Zelenskyy replied that Ukraine would "probably" do so, UNN reports.

Details

The big problem is that the oil refineries in russia are exploding. This is not so much a Middle East problem as it is a russia problem – because Ukraine and russia are at war with each other – Trump told reporters.

According to him, Ukrainian strikes are reducing Russia’s oil-refining capacity, including diesel fuel production. Trump said that he spoke about this directly with Zelenskyy and asked him to "slow down on the refineries".

What Zelenskyy replied

When journalists asked the U.S. president about the Ukrainian leader’s reaction, Trump conveyed his response as follows: "Well, we will probably do so".

Trump asked Zelenskyy to meet with Putin in Moscow for peace talks - media

The American president explained his request by citing the risk of further problems in the global fuel market. According to him, Ukraine can strike other targets, but attacks on Russian oil refineries may have global consequences.

Trump had previously called on Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, linking them to rising prices and a diesel fuel shortage. At the same time, energy analysts cited by CNN said that the main factor behind the current problems in the global market was the war in the Persian Gulf and disruptions to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, although Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refining also affect diesel supplies.

Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin to reach an agreement to end the war