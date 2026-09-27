Five men detained near Fairford airbase in Britain - Reuters

On Sunday, September 27, British police arrested five men near a U.S. air base on suspicion of explosives- and terrorism-related offenses. Reuters reports, as reported by UNN.

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U.S. President Donald Trump said that the suspects intended to cause "significant harm" and were under investigation by British and U.S. authorities.

British counterterrorism detectives leading the investigation said police had received a call about three suspicious vehicles that appeared to be heading toward RAF Fairford air base in western England early Sunday morning.

The five men were detained by armed police and later taken into custody on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. Police said they believed the situation was currently under control.

Police said a 400-meter cordon had been established around the base while bomb disposal experts searched the vans. Residents of 85 homes in a nearby village were evacuated, while armed police patrolled the area.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson declined to discuss specific measures to protect the troops. Meanwhile, Russia denies carrying out hybrid attacks against Western countries, including Britain.

Previously

British companies will gain access to real battlefield data from Ukraine, which they will use to develop new artificial intelligence models for drones.