Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career

Sylvester Stallone revealed that at the peak of his career he was so obsessed with his physique that he battled bulimia and used steroids. The 80-year-old actor also admitted that years of intense strain seriously affected his health, E! News reports, citing an interview with The New York Times, writes UNN.

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According to the star of "Rocky," he sought to create an athletic and maximally defined physique, but it eventually turned into a dangerous obsession.

It became an obsession. Very bad. It got to the point where I developed bulimia Stallone said.

Body fat dropped to 2.6% during "Rocky III"

The actor said that during the filming of "Rocky III" in 1982, his body-fat percentage fell to 2.6%.

I couldn't keep anything down. Or didn't want to, because I became so obsessed with staying in shape, literally worshipping my own body he recalled.

Stallone also confirmed that he used steroids. According to him, he alternated approximately six weeks of using them with six-week breaks. At the same time, the actor admitted that this "had a terrible effect" on his body.

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According to Stallone, he felt some relief from the constant pressure regarding his appearance only while working on the 1997 film "Cop Land," for which he had to play a weaker and heavier character.

The actor now admits that for years he "abused his body." Stallone said he underwent nine back surgeries, two shoulder surgeries, and three cervical spinal fusion surgeries. Despite this, he continues to train and tries to maintain his physical fitness.

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