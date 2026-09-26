Following new Russian strikes, Zelenskyy called on Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on U.S. President Donald Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the russian federation following new Russian strikes. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram on September 26, UNN reports.

Details

"In just this night, 14 people were injured in Russian attacks. There were many strikes on residential buildings—in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa region, Sumy region, and Kharkiv region. Unfortunately, two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Civilian infrastructure was damaged: a kindergarten in Kyiv, a lyceum in Kyiv region, a university in Kharkiv, and energy facilities in Poltava region, Mykolaiv region, and Vinnytsia region," Zelenskyy wrote.

Businesses also reported new strikes on their facilities, including the Auchan hypermarket chain and the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia."

The president emphasized that it is important for partners not to forget that Russian escalation is taking place every day.

If the Russians have chosen to make their strikes even more brutal, the world must choose stronger responses to prevent the war from spreading further. We ask President Trump to implement the Lindsey Graham law concerning Russia and everyone who financially supports its war. We ask Presidents António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen to introduce additional European sanctions. We ask all leaders not to remove Russian oligarchs from existing sanctions lists and to continue restricting any trade with terrorists until Russia stops the war. This is how peace must be brought closer—through joint daily efforts - Zelenskyy emphasized.

For reference

The sanctions bill against the russian federation, supported by Congress and signed by Trump, named after the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, targets Russian banks, energy revenues, oligarchs, the Kremlin-linked "shadow fleet," sanctions-evasion networks, as well as foreign governments and companies that help support Moscow's war against Ukraine. It also extends longstanding sanctions against Iran through 2031.

Graham's spokesperson previously stated that the senator called it "the sanctions bill from hell."

We remind you

As of the morning of September 26, it was reported that 5 people had already been injured in Kyiv as a result of the ongoing attacks by the russian federation.