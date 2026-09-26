Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
04:31 AM • 14123 views
Senators urged Trump to cancel Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit - WP
03:30 AM • 16338 views
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: two people may be trapped under the rubblePhotoVideo
01:27 AM • 18006 views
"Diplomatic relations are alive": Hungary allows for joining the "Carpathian Eight"
September 26, 12:56 AM • 17746 views
Night drone attack on Kharkiv: four injured and cars ablaze
September 25, 08:52 PM • 22096 views
Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the 2026/2027 Nations LeaguePhoto
September 25, 07:25 PM • 23258 views
The OP says that Trump did not offer Zelenskyy a trip to moscow
September 25, 06:47 PM • 21470 views
The number of people injured in Russian attacks in Kyiv has risen to 59Video
September 25, 06:32 PM • 30969 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in September
September 25, 06:05 PM • 17941 views
Trump asked Zelenskyy to meet with Putin in Moscow for peace talks - media
September 25, 04:52 PM • 15242 views
The protection of data centers and other facilities in the communications sector will be strengthened in Ukraine — ZelenskyyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1m/s
84%
756mm
Popular news
Putin stated that the rights of Russian speakers are being violated in the Baltic countriesSeptember 25, 09:23 PM • 11179 views
The Cosmonova data center was damaged as a result of an enemy attackSeptember 25, 09:54 PM • 12738 views
A Ukrainian drone attack shut down one of Russia’s largest oil refineries — ReutersSeptember 25, 10:25 PM • 5868 views
Russia organized another “press tour” to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for foreign media workers and bloggers loyal to the KremlinSeptember 25, 10:56 PM • 4938 views
In Kyiv, drones struck an office building, with debris falling in two districts01:55 AM • 4440 views
Publications
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 30974 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 41895 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 34893 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 31382 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 76344 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk06:54 AM • 106 views
Briton scooped the €129 million EuroMillions jackpot06:00 AM • 1242 views
Jay-Z is no longer accused of rape; the plaintiff "never met" the rapperSeptember 25, 04:07 PM • 17698 views
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideoSeptember 25, 02:09 PM • 25233 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhotoSeptember 25, 12:40 PM • 28239 views
Actual
Social network
The Washington Post
YouTube
TikTok
Instagram

Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The platforms classified the trailer as political content and rejected the advertisement. Meta rejected the appeal, while TikTok and YouTube are still considering it.

Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk

The social media platforms YouTube, TikTok, as well as Instagram and Facebook, have refused to advertise a documentary film about American businessman and the world's richest person Elon Musk. The Hollywood Reporter writes about this, reports UNN

Details 

According to the publication, the studio releasing Alex Gibney's new documentary about Elon Musk, titled "Musk," cannot place advertising on the largest social platforms.

"YouTube, TikTok, as well as Meta—the owner of Instagram and Facebook—are refusing to run the trailer for the film 'Musk,' as is the X platform itself," the publication learned. 

The publication notes that the social networks' refusal came as a surprise to distributor Bleecker Street, and the company is now trying to determine why the advertising was rejected, the source reports. 

"The platforms' unwillingness to accept even paid advertising will undoubtedly raise concerns about freedom of speech and the decreasing number of companies that control many platforms in this country and, ironically, will serve as a vivid confirmation of precisely the thesis the film seeks to convey. Gibney's documentary is a four-hour look at the protagonist, who attempts to control the conversation in various ways, including through the alleged censorship on X, which he purchased in 2022," the publication adds. 

YouTube, TikTok, and Meta provided Bleecker Street representatives with explanations related to "political content." Under their policies, the platforms of the latter two companies do not allow campaign or other political advertising. In Meta's case, this is largely related to the aftermath of the scandal surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 election. 

However, the trailer about Musk, published on Thursday, apparently does not fall into the category of campaign advertising that these rules were adopted to prevent, the publication writes. It simply contains footage from a 2024 political rally and a mention at the end of the 2024 election—such footage appears in numerous documentaries and is unlikely to be intended to campaign for a specific candidate in future elections, the publication notes.

The reason for YouTube's refusal, as noted, is even less clear, since the platform allows campaign advertising, albeit with a "paid for" label from verified candidates.

Bleecker Street filed appeals with all three companies. Meta has already rejected the appeal. TikTok and YouTube are still reviewing the requests. For its part, X refused to cooperate with Bleecker Street on this film and even to run advertisements for any of the company's other films scheduled for release in the near future.

Recall 

Shares of SpaceX soared by 23% after their Wall Street debut, making CEO Elon Musk the first trillionaire in history. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite
US Elections
Social network
SpaceX
TikTok
Elon Musk
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram