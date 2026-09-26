Social media platforms refused to advertise a documentary film about Musk

The social media platforms YouTube, TikTok, as well as Instagram and Facebook, have refused to advertise a documentary film about American businessman and the world's richest person Elon Musk. The Hollywood Reporter writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the studio releasing Alex Gibney's new documentary about Elon Musk, titled "Musk," cannot place advertising on the largest social platforms.

"YouTube, TikTok, as well as Meta—the owner of Instagram and Facebook—are refusing to run the trailer for the film 'Musk,' as is the X platform itself," the publication learned.

The publication notes that the social networks' refusal came as a surprise to distributor Bleecker Street, and the company is now trying to determine why the advertising was rejected, the source reports.

"The platforms' unwillingness to accept even paid advertising will undoubtedly raise concerns about freedom of speech and the decreasing number of companies that control many platforms in this country and, ironically, will serve as a vivid confirmation of precisely the thesis the film seeks to convey. Gibney's documentary is a four-hour look at the protagonist, who attempts to control the conversation in various ways, including through the alleged censorship on X, which he purchased in 2022," the publication adds.

YouTube, TikTok, and Meta provided Bleecker Street representatives with explanations related to "political content." Under their policies, the platforms of the latter two companies do not allow campaign or other political advertising. In Meta's case, this is largely related to the aftermath of the scandal surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 election.

However, the trailer about Musk, published on Thursday, apparently does not fall into the category of campaign advertising that these rules were adopted to prevent, the publication writes. It simply contains footage from a 2024 political rally and a mention at the end of the 2024 election—such footage appears in numerous documentaries and is unlikely to be intended to campaign for a specific candidate in future elections, the publication notes.

The reason for YouTube's refusal, as noted, is even less clear, since the platform allows campaign advertising, albeit with a "paid for" label from verified candidates.

Bleecker Street filed appeals with all three companies. Meta has already rejected the appeal. TikTok and YouTube are still reviewing the requests. For its part, X refused to cooperate with Bleecker Street on this film and even to run advertisements for any of the company's other films scheduled for release in the near future.

Recall

Shares of SpaceX soared by 23% after their Wall Street debut, making CEO Elon Musk the first trillionaire in history.