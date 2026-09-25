Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the 2026/2027 Nations League

The Ukraine national football team began its 2026/2027 Nations League campaign with a victory. In their opening match, Andrea Maldera's side defeated Hungary in Budapest.

The only goal of the game was scored towards the end of the first half with a header by Belgian "Anderlecht" striker Danylo Sikan.

It should be added that Ukraine's national team will play its next match on 28 September, also away, against Georgia.

Previously

Before the match, Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera spoke about the players' condition. The coach noted that Dynamo forward Matviy Ponomarenko had fallen slightly ill, while Olympiacos striker Roman Yaremchuk was troubled by a knee injury.

I am working individually — Dovbyk responded to accusations that he refused to play for the Ukrainian national team