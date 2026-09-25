It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units

Ministry of Defence photo

The Artificial Intelligence Center "A1" under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing the SPECTR AI system for analyzing combat data and planning operations. The ministry reported that the solution is already being tested by several combat units, UNN reports.

How the SPECTR AI system will change operational planning

According to Danilo Tsvok, head of the "A1" center, Ukraine has a unique body of data on modern warfare. SPECTR will help turn it into a real advantage on the battlefield.

The system's main tasks include:

analyzing information;

identifying patterns;

developing recommendations for operational planning and organizing processes in the military;

automating routine work at headquarters.

This will enable the military to interact more quickly with information from the battlefield, while the data will remain within a secure perimeter.

In fact, we are building an operating system for waging war that will help the military choose effective courses of action and predict the enemy's possible moves.Danilo TsvokHead of the "A1" AI Center

SPECTR will operate within existing systems used by the Defense Forces, as well as on local devices designed to work with sensitive data.

How the "A1" Artificial Intelligence Center is building an AI-driven army

The Ministry of Defense established the "A1" Artificial Intelligence Center in March 2026 with the support of the government of the United Kingdom. The team was launched with a clear mission—to turn AI into Ukraine's advantage on the battlefield and build an AI-driven army, that is, a military strengthened by artificial intelligence.

Building an AI-driven army includes three main areas:

faster and more effective data-based decision-making;

using AI in weapons systems;

reducing bureaucracy in the military.

The ministry reported that the Center is already working on three flagship projects—in the areas of combat data analysis and improving defense innovations. Some solutions are being tested by units.

The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos