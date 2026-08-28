The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos

AI currently saves up to 90% of the time of analysts in Ukraine’s Defense Forces at the stage of detecting signs of enemy presence in photos and videos, independently analyzing and identifying enemy positions and equipment. The Ministry of Defense reported this, UNN informs.

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the important tools that ensures a technological advantage over the enemy, in particular by enabling a faster response to threats. At the same time, Ukraine consistently adheres to the human-in-the-loop principle when using AI. This means that the technology helps identify a target and speeds up its assessment, but the final decision on striking it remains with a human - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that the use of AI significantly accelerates the kill chain overall, that is, the chain of engaging an enemy target – from its detection to the assessment of the result.

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