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Ukraine successfully used an interceptor against jet-powered "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Zelenskyy heard a report from Drapatyi on the successful testing of interceptors for jet-powered «Shaheds». Ukraine is preparing to scale up the developments. The president also announced new active and long-range operations against Russia.

Ukraine successfully used an interceptor against jet-powered "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to him, this concerns another positive result of testing interceptors against jet-powered "Shaheds." He reported this on his Telegram page, according to UNN.

Details

We will scale this up. Step by step, we are finding answers to Russian threats and creating our own Ukrainian means of exerting pressure on the enemy. We are preparing new active and long-range operations

- the head of state said in a statement.

In addition, he commended all the units carrying out tasks at the front.

Donetsk region: there is the momentum we need. Kupiansk direction: we are preparing reinforcements. Oleksandrivka direction: we are destroying the occupiers' positions. The 82nd and 95th separate airborne assault brigades deserve our special gratitude based on the results of these days

 - Zelenskyy wrote.

Additionally

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to expand the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and plans to prepare the first result of the Freyja program for testing by the end of the year.

Recall

Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, which addressed the enemy's plans. In this regard, the work of designated mobile fire groups and air defense lines will be reformatted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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