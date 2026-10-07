$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 2784 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
03:22 PM • 2692 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
03:16 PM • 2034 views
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says
02:18 PM • 10268 views
Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media
01:42 PM • 17677 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?
01:34 PM • 12521 views
Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 23872 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
10:54 AM • 16912 views
The warmest day before the cold spell: temperatures of up to +26°C are expected in Ukraine on October 8Photo
10:00 AM • 23720 views
Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochiralityPhoto
October 7, 09:29 AM • 23507 views
For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
0m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James BondOctober 7, 07:09 AM • 35123 views
In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injuredPhotoVideoOctober 7, 07:16 AM • 27115 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" filmOctober 7, 08:16 AM • 31667 views
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelryOctober 7, 08:59 AM • 33155 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 20287 views
Publications
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 2794 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?01:42 PM • 17679 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 13555 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 23874 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 20302 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Bohdan Dolintse
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
Chernihiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason02:51 PM • 1942 views
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club01:57 PM • 6180 views
A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price01:07 PM • 10001 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 20307 views
A Film Found in Britain May Turn Out to Be the First Sound Film in History11:50 AM • 12061 views
Actual
Film
The Washington Post
The Guardian
Social network
Series

A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2820 views

Mackerel contains omega-3, vitamins D3 and B12, and protein. The dietitian recommends baking fresh fish and limiting salted and smoked varieties.

A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Illustrative photo

Mackerel is a source of omega-3, vitamins D3 and B12, and high-quality protein. Dietitian Oleksandr Kushch told UNN in a comment about the benefits this fish can provide to the body, who should limit salted and smoked fish, and how to choose mackerel properly.

Omega-3, vitamins and protein: the benefits of mackerel

Mackerel is a fatty marine fish. At the same time, according to the dietitian, its fat contains polyunsaturated fatty acids that are important for the body. In addition, the fish contains significant amounts of vitamins and protein.

Mackerel is a fatty marine fish, and unlike meat, its fat consists of unsaturated fats—namely, polyunsaturated fatty acids that the fish accumulates in the cold waters of the Atlantic. These are primarily omega-3 fatty acids—very beneficial polyunsaturated fatty acids that have a positive effect on the prevention of atherosclerosis, brain function, cognitive abilities, and the overall condition of the central and peripheral nervous systems. In addition, mackerel is rich in vitamin B12. About 100 grams of mackerel contain the daily requirement of vitamin D3, which is very important for bones and the immune system 

– the dietitian.

In addition, as the doctor explains, vitamin D3 is important for various processes in the body. Another advantage of mackerel is its nutritional value, while the fish also remains one of the more affordable products.

Vitamin D3 is highly multifunctional. In terms of its chemical structure, it resembles hormones and serves as a raw material for the production of sex hormones in our bodies, such as testosterone, progesterone and estrogen. It also affects the state of the immune system, regulates calcium metabolism, and strengthens bones, teeth and ligaments. In addition, mackerel is relatively inexpensive and is an excellent source of protein: 100 grams of this fish contain about 18–20 grams of high-quality protein 

– Oleksandr Kushch.

"It's simply a treasure": dietitian discusses the benefits of pumpkin for the body30.09.26, 09:35 • 50919 views

Oleksandr Kushch also emphasizes that fish can be a source of protein, vitamins and micronutrients, and this is especially relevant during the cold season, when people receive less sunlight.

Unlike, for example, Scandinavian countries, Ukrainians currently consume very little fish, seafood and seaweed. And everything we obtain from the sea is a source of micronutrients, high-quality protein and beneficial vitamins. Therefore, people should not become fixated on monodiets in which they eat only chicken from morning till night or just buckwheat. It is important to have diverse sources of protein, vitamins and micronutrients. This is especially true in autumn and winter, when we get less vitamin D from sunlight 

– the dietitian.

Can you eat mackerel while losing weight? The doctor separately explained whether people trying to lose weight should be afraid of the fats in mackerel.

There is no need to be afraid of the fat in fish. These are not the kinds of fats that accumulate under the skin and contribute to excess weight. If we fry it in oil, the fish will simply absorb that fat like a sponge, and then, yes, we may consume extra calories and trans fats. But if we cook mackerel properly, all the fats it contains are very beneficial. Therefore, mackerel is quite suitable for people who are watching their weight or trying to lose weight, provided it is not fried in oil or made too salty 

– Oleksandr Kushch.

At the same time, the dietitian recommends combining different types of fish, meat, eggs and dairy products in the diet.

There is no strict daily or weekly portion of mackerel. I would like people to consume different varieties of fish and meat, eggs and dairy products—all of these are sources of protein. It is better when a person has three to five sources of high-quality animal and plant protein. Then they have enough energy and building material to restore muscles and any cells in the body 

– the dietitian.

In addition, the doctor says, the method of preparation also affects the nutritional value of the product. The dietitian considers fresh fish that has not undergone excessive heat treatment to be the best option. However, one should be careful with salted and smoked mackerel.

The deeper and more intense the heat treatment, the more vitamins we lose, because they are fairly unstable compounds. But this does not apply, for example, to vitamin D3 and the other fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, because they are less vulnerable to temperature. Fresh fish is the best option there is, and the less time that passes from catching it to serving it, the better. I would recommend baking or stewing fresh fish rather than eating a lot of salted or smoked fish 

– Oleksandr Kushch.

In addition, Oleksandr Kushch stressed that excess salt can primarily be a problem for people with high blood pressure.

A person can consume too much salt, and this can cause water retention in people with high blood pressure and, consequently, an increase in blood pressure. Therefore, I would not recommend eating excessive amounts of salty foods. During the smoking process, fish absorbs certain resins, and resins are combustion products that can be carcinogenic. If, for example, you are preparing food for children, I would still recommend baking or stewing fresh fish 

– the dietitian.

How to choose and prepare mackerel The doctor also commented on the widespread belief that fish, including mackerel, is a universal remedy for lowering cholesterol. According to him, fish alone cannot replace comprehensive treatment if cholesterol levels are significantly elevated, but its regular consumption can be part of a healthy diet.

One mackerel will not overcome this process and cannot be a panacea. Elevated cholesterol can be caused by various factors: it may be hereditary hypercholesterolemia, impaired liver function, or other disorders, so each case must be examined separately. If a person is prone to elevated cholesterol and the risks of atherosclerosis, their diet should be as free as possible of saturated fats. In general, we always recommend eating more fish and switching to healthy cooking methods 

– Oleksandr Kushch.

However, Oleksandr Kushch notes that oily fish can provide the body with the necessary amount of omega-3, provided it is consumed regularly. He recommends including it in the diet several times a week.Read also: Flaxseed oil: benefits, harms, contraindications

Regular consumption of oily ocean fish three or four times a week, with a serving of at least 100–150 grams, provides us with a daily portion. In Scandinavian countries, there is an excellent source of various types of oily ocean fish close at hand—sardines, anchovies, salmon, and others. Therefore, they get enough of it in their diet. Fish in general should be a regular part of one’s diet 

– the dietitian.

Special attention should also be paid to frozen mackerel, because proper freezing, according to the dietitian, helps preserve nutrients, whereas refreezing can reduce the product’s quality. Therefore, he recommends buying fish where one can be confident that storage conditions have been properly maintained.

If the freezing is done properly and the rules are not violated—when the fish is caught, cleaned, and deep-frozen—it practically retains all its beneficial substances. But often during transportation the fish partially thaws and is then frozen again; in that case, the water in the tissues in the form of ice literally tears apart the fish’s structure through these processes, and it becomes crumbly. In addition, this can cause bacterial contamination, which may lead to foodborne infections 

– Oleksandr Kushch.

The doctor also advises against buying such fish at informal markets, while he considers  shops with specialized refrigeration equipment a more reliable option.

Fish must be selected very carefully, especially frozen fish, and it should not be bought at informal stalls or markets. It is better to choose a fish store with stationary refrigerators and freezers that can more or less guarantee the quality of the product. We cannot fully trace the journey of this fish, but we understand that it is very long—it is transported to us from the Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, transportation and freezing conditions are of great importance 

– the dietitian.

Alla Kiosak

HealthPublicationsCulinary
Atlantic Ocean
Ukraine