A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly

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Mackerel is a source of omega-3, vitamins D3 and B12, and high-quality protein. Dietitian Oleksandr Kushch told UNN in a comment about the benefits this fish can provide to the body, who should limit salted and smoked fish, and how to choose mackerel properly.

Omega-3, vitamins and protein: the benefits of mackerel

Mackerel is a fatty marine fish. At the same time, according to the dietitian, its fat contains polyunsaturated fatty acids that are important for the body. In addition, the fish contains significant amounts of vitamins and protein.

Mackerel is a fatty marine fish, and unlike meat, its fat consists of unsaturated fats—namely, polyunsaturated fatty acids that the fish accumulates in the cold waters of the Atlantic. These are primarily omega-3 fatty acids—very beneficial polyunsaturated fatty acids that have a positive effect on the prevention of atherosclerosis, brain function, cognitive abilities, and the overall condition of the central and peripheral nervous systems. In addition, mackerel is rich in vitamin B12. About 100 grams of mackerel contain the daily requirement of vitamin D3, which is very important for bones and the immune system – the dietitian.

In addition, as the doctor explains, vitamin D3 is important for various processes in the body. Another advantage of mackerel is its nutritional value, while the fish also remains one of the more affordable products.

Vitamin D3 is highly multifunctional. In terms of its chemical structure, it resembles hormones and serves as a raw material for the production of sex hormones in our bodies, such as testosterone, progesterone and estrogen. It also affects the state of the immune system, regulates calcium metabolism, and strengthens bones, teeth and ligaments. In addition, mackerel is relatively inexpensive and is an excellent source of protein: 100 grams of this fish contain about 18–20 grams of high-quality protein – Oleksandr Kushch.

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Oleksandr Kushch also emphasizes that fish can be a source of protein, vitamins and micronutrients, and this is especially relevant during the cold season, when people receive less sunlight.

Unlike, for example, Scandinavian countries, Ukrainians currently consume very little fish, seafood and seaweed. And everything we obtain from the sea is a source of micronutrients, high-quality protein and beneficial vitamins. Therefore, people should not become fixated on monodiets in which they eat only chicken from morning till night or just buckwheat. It is important to have diverse sources of protein, vitamins and micronutrients. This is especially true in autumn and winter, when we get less vitamin D from sunlight – the dietitian.

Can you eat mackerel while losing weight? The doctor separately explained whether people trying to lose weight should be afraid of the fats in mackerel.

There is no need to be afraid of the fat in fish. These are not the kinds of fats that accumulate under the skin and contribute to excess weight. If we fry it in oil, the fish will simply absorb that fat like a sponge, and then, yes, we may consume extra calories and trans fats. But if we cook mackerel properly, all the fats it contains are very beneficial. Therefore, mackerel is quite suitable for people who are watching their weight or trying to lose weight, provided it is not fried in oil or made too salty – Oleksandr Kushch.

At the same time, the dietitian recommends combining different types of fish, meat, eggs and dairy products in the diet.

There is no strict daily or weekly portion of mackerel. I would like people to consume different varieties of fish and meat, eggs and dairy products—all of these are sources of protein. It is better when a person has three to five sources of high-quality animal and plant protein. Then they have enough energy and building material to restore muscles and any cells in the body – the dietitian.

In addition, the doctor says, the method of preparation also affects the nutritional value of the product. The dietitian considers fresh fish that has not undergone excessive heat treatment to be the best option. However, one should be careful with salted and smoked mackerel.

The deeper and more intense the heat treatment, the more vitamins we lose, because they are fairly unstable compounds. But this does not apply, for example, to vitamin D3 and the other fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, because they are less vulnerable to temperature. Fresh fish is the best option there is, and the less time that passes from catching it to serving it, the better. I would recommend baking or stewing fresh fish rather than eating a lot of salted or smoked fish – Oleksandr Kushch.

In addition, Oleksandr Kushch stressed that excess salt can primarily be a problem for people with high blood pressure.

A person can consume too much salt, and this can cause water retention in people with high blood pressure and, consequently, an increase in blood pressure. Therefore, I would not recommend eating excessive amounts of salty foods. During the smoking process, fish absorbs certain resins, and resins are combustion products that can be carcinogenic. If, for example, you are preparing food for children, I would still recommend baking or stewing fresh fish – the dietitian.

How to choose and prepare mackerel The doctor also commented on the widespread belief that fish, including mackerel, is a universal remedy for lowering cholesterol. According to him, fish alone cannot replace comprehensive treatment if cholesterol levels are significantly elevated, but its regular consumption can be part of a healthy diet.

One mackerel will not overcome this process and cannot be a panacea. Elevated cholesterol can be caused by various factors: it may be hereditary hypercholesterolemia, impaired liver function, or other disorders, so each case must be examined separately. If a person is prone to elevated cholesterol and the risks of atherosclerosis, their diet should be as free as possible of saturated fats. In general, we always recommend eating more fish and switching to healthy cooking methods – Oleksandr Kushch.

However, Oleksandr Kushch notes that oily fish can provide the body with the necessary amount of omega-3, provided it is consumed regularly. He recommends including it in the diet several times a week.Read also: Flaxseed oil: benefits, harms, contraindications

Regular consumption of oily ocean fish three or four times a week, with a serving of at least 100–150 grams, provides us with a daily portion. In Scandinavian countries, there is an excellent source of various types of oily ocean fish close at hand—sardines, anchovies, salmon, and others. Therefore, they get enough of it in their diet. Fish in general should be a regular part of one’s diet – the dietitian.

Special attention should also be paid to frozen mackerel, because proper freezing, according to the dietitian, helps preserve nutrients, whereas refreezing can reduce the product’s quality. Therefore, he recommends buying fish where one can be confident that storage conditions have been properly maintained.

If the freezing is done properly and the rules are not violated—when the fish is caught, cleaned, and deep-frozen—it practically retains all its beneficial substances. But often during transportation the fish partially thaws and is then frozen again; in that case, the water in the tissues in the form of ice literally tears apart the fish’s structure through these processes, and it becomes crumbly. In addition, this can cause bacterial contamination, which may lead to foodborne infections – Oleksandr Kushch.

The doctor also advises against buying such fish at informal markets, while he considers shops with specialized refrigeration equipment a more reliable option.