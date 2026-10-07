The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says

Photo: Andrii Khodkov — UNN photographer

As a result of an enemy attack on a residential building in Pryluky, four children were killed – Oleksandr, Kyrylo and Serhii, who were only one year old, and eight-year-old Maksym. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

The clearing of rubble is ongoing at the site of the Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky. At this time, 18 deaths are known, four of them children: Oleksandr, Kyrylo and Serhii, who were only one year old, and eight-year-old Maksym. My condolences to all the family and loved ones - Zelenskyy said.

The President added that dozens of people were injured, including seven children. All emergency services are involved and working at the site. Fifteen people, including one child, have been rescued. There are people who have not yet made contact.

We would add

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russians know perfectly well that they are striking ordinary cities and ordinary lives. And the continued use of missiles against Ukraine, against people and children, is an absolutely conscious choice of terror.

This is precisely what Moscow chooses, despite all our efforts with our partners to bring peace closer. And this is a clear reason why more pressure needs to be applied to Russia and why Ukraine needs more defense packages. It is important that leaders understand this. It is important that the world not remain silent today - the Head of State concluded.

"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling

We would remind you

As reported by the State Emergency Service, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky has risen to 18, including 4 children.