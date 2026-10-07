"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shelling

Today, on putin’s birthday, the Russian army "gave" him the "gift" of destroying a residential building in Pryluky. Overall, Russia fired 70 missiles at Ukraine overnight on October 7, many of them ballistic; infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions came under attack, with the energy sector among the key targets. At least 11 people are known to have been killed and more than 30 wounded. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in response to the massive Russian attack, UNN writes.

Today, on putin’s birthday, the Russian army "gave" him the "gift" of destroying a residential building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. It was an ordinary five-story apartment building. Unfortunately, as of now, five people are known to have been killed and 26 wounded, including five children. People may still be trapped under the rubble. Rescuers have been working continuously at the site, doing everything possible to find everyone. Russian missile strikes also damaged five more apartment buildings in Dnipro and four high-rise buildings in Kremenchuk. Unfortunately, two people were killed and eight wounded. A high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia was damaged by a drone. In Kyiv, the Russians killed two people. Two more people were killed in Oleksandriia. My condolences to all the families and loved ones of those killed. Overall, infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions came under attack overnight - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

As the President reported:

One of the key targets was our energy sector. The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively. This was one of the most insidious attacks: 70 missiles in total, many of them ballistic, as well as "Shaheds." Unfortunately, only some of them were shot down. Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge

"And air defense packages are a vital necessity for us right now. That is why every day we are looking for missiles for the "Patriots," which can and must genuinely protect people’s lives here, in the Ukrainian sky. Thank you to everyone who is helping us," the Head of State noted.