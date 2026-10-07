$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
02:25 PM • 2584 views
In Pryluky, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 18PhotoVideo
02:18 PM • 3468 views
Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media
01:42 PM • 14164 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?
01:34 PM • 10774 views
Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20602 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
10:54 AM • 15821 views
The warmest day before the cold spell: temperatures of up to +26°C are expected in Ukraine on October 8Photo
10:00 AM • 22899 views
Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochiralityPhoto
09:29 AM • 23091 views
For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU
October 7, 07:55 AM • 21602 views
"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black SeaVideo
October 7, 07:40 AM • 20652 views
"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shellingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1.3m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James BondOctober 7, 07:09 AM • 33023 views
In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injuredPhotoVideoOctober 7, 07:16 AM • 25153 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" filmOctober 7, 08:16 AM • 29507 views
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry08:59 AM • 30234 views
A business owner's reputation under attack: where it may come from and how to defend yourself
Exclusive
11:16 AM • 17765 views
Publications
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?01:42 PM • 14164 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 11647 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20602 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 17113 views
Kagan and Soai have become Nobel laureates in Chemistry: what exactly they discovered, why it matters, and how the discovery will be applied in practice11:22 AM • 16081 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bohdan Dolintse
Lewis Hamilton
E. Jean Carroll
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Chernihiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club01:57 PM • 3494 views
A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price01:07 PM • 7630 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 17113 views
A Film Found in Britain May Turn Out to Be the First Sound Film in History11:50 AM • 10754 views
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry08:59 AM • 30403 views
Actual
Film
P-800 Oniks
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Social network

Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3450 views

EU ambassadors paved the way for the start of negotiations on the single market and competitiveness. Hungary abandoned its blockade over minority rights.

Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media

EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, October 7, paved the way for the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the single market and competitiveness. Hungary lifted its veto on the talks. Rapporteur reported this, citing EU diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

Hungary had been blocking this step since the summer, demanding that Ukraine adopt legislation concerning the educational rights of national minorities.

Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years02.10.26, 11:09 • 18143 views

The next step is for the bloc's capitals to agree on drafts of the EU's common positions, potentially paving the way for the official opening of two clusters at an intergovernmental conference (IGC) next week, the publication writes.

EU has made progress on opening new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession - media07.10.26, 14:44 • 15208 views

If they are opened, only two of the six negotiating clusters will remain for Ukraine: Cluster 4, covering digital and industrial policy, and Cluster 5, covering energy and climate.

"Hungary made it clear at the beginning of this week that it would drop its opposition if Ukraine's parliament approved an agreement with Budapest on protecting the rights of the Hungarian minority," the publication says.

The vote in Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is "scheduled for next Monday," the publication writes. "The following day, the ministers of the EU countries will meet in Luxembourg. Diplomats hope to convene an IGC to officially open the clusters on the sidelines of the meeting," the publication notes.

The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist02.10.26, 21:45 • 17022 views

"Ukraine will adopt legislation in the Rada next week, and we hope that, on this basis, there will be unanimity in the Council on opening Clusters 2 and 3. By the way, the same will apply to Moldova," an EU diplomat said.

The EU opened Clusters 1 and 6 in June and July, but the new Hungarian government led by Péter Magyar slowed further progress until an agreement on minority rights is approved, the publication notes.

EU is heading into summer break without opening new clusters for Ukraine. Hungary blocked it again23.07.26, 08:23 • 32282 views

On Tuesday, the European Commission presented a broader review of enlargement policy, according to which EU membership candidates will be placed on a 15-year probationary period.

The European Commission proposes new rules for future EU members07.10.26, 12:47 • 2662 views

Under the new "institutional safeguard," the EU may suspend a new member's voting rights in the Council of the EU after particularly serious cases involving violations of EU values or breaches of the principle of "sincere cooperation."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Brussels
Luxembourg
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Moldova