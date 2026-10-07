Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media

EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday, October 7, paved the way for the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the single market and competitiveness. Hungary lifted its veto on the talks. Rapporteur reported this, citing EU diplomats, writes UNN.

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Hungary had been blocking this step since the summer, demanding that Ukraine adopt legislation concerning the educational rights of national minorities.

Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years

The next step is for the bloc's capitals to agree on drafts of the EU's common positions, potentially paving the way for the official opening of two clusters at an intergovernmental conference (IGC) next week, the publication writes.

EU has made progress on opening new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession - media

If they are opened, only two of the six negotiating clusters will remain for Ukraine: Cluster 4, covering digital and industrial policy, and Cluster 5, covering energy and climate.

"Hungary made it clear at the beginning of this week that it would drop its opposition if Ukraine's parliament approved an agreement with Budapest on protecting the rights of the Hungarian minority," the publication says.

The vote in Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is "scheduled for next Monday," the publication writes. "The following day, the ministers of the EU countries will meet in Luxembourg. Diplomats hope to convene an IGC to officially open the clusters on the sidelines of the meeting," the publication notes.

The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist

"Ukraine will adopt legislation in the Rada next week, and we hope that, on this basis, there will be unanimity in the Council on opening Clusters 2 and 3. By the way, the same will apply to Moldova," an EU diplomat said.

The EU opened Clusters 1 and 6 in June and July, but the new Hungarian government led by Péter Magyar slowed further progress until an agreement on minority rights is approved, the publication notes.

EU is heading into summer break without opening new clusters for Ukraine. Hungary blocked it again

On Tuesday, the European Commission presented a broader review of enlargement policy, according to which EU membership candidates will be placed on a 15-year probationary period.

The European Commission proposes new rules for future EU members

Under the new "institutional safeguard," the EU may suspend a new member's voting rights in the Council of the EU after particularly serious cases involving violations of EU values or breaches of the principle of "sincere cooperation."