$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4184 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
07:10 AM • 3048 views
The President appointed Anton Kovalskyi as Acting Prosecutor General
06:47 AM • 11198 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy Russian attack has risen to 18Photo
03:36 AM • 23200 views
A defense company producing shells for Ukraine has caught fire for the second time in a week in Europe
03:05 AM • 21267 views
In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT
02:16 AM • 20543 views
While Ukraine lacks sufficient air defense missiles, the US used more than 4 interceptor missiles for each target during the attack on Iran
September 17, 02:05 AM • 20013 views
The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, including 2 children
September 17, 01:18 AM • 15224 views
In Donetsk region, "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation are being held under the watch of people armed with assault riflesPhoto
September 17, 12:37 AM • 14413 views
A fire broke out at the territory of a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don — OSINTVideo
September 16, 11:37 PM • 14505 views
The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 31884 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 26520 views
Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv — 4 people injured, including a 10-year-old childSeptember 17, 12:40 AM • 20758 views
What is celebrated on September 17 in Ukraine and around the world03:57 AM • 4256 views
In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16Photo05:39 AM • 18287 views
Publications
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4162 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 45141 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 41889 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 44620 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 49964 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 26578 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 31942 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 32792 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 32564 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 37525 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4188 views

The Taxpayers Association called on the Ministry of Finance to unify the taxation of aviation leasing payments to non-residents as soon as possible. The uncertainty has led to criminal cases and risks for the industry.

The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine should establish a unified approach to the taxation of airline leasing payments to non-residents of Ukraine as soon as possible. Further uncertainty on this issue creates serious risks for the aviation business, which is facing fiscal and criminal pressure due to differing interpretations of the legislation by government agencies. Hryhoriy Katamadze, President of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, expressed this view in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Criminal cases over the interpretation of aviation leasing as royalties

As UNN previously reported, since 2024 the Economic Security Bureau has begun interpreting transactions involving the leasing of air transport from non-residents of Ukraine as the use of equipment. According to the investigators' version, Ukrainian air carriers should have paid royalties for leasing airplanes and helicopters. Based on this approach, the ESB opened criminal proceedings against at least five air carriers, including Ukraine International Airlines, Constanta Airline, Windrose, N3Operations, and Skyline Express. According to UNN, another airline, Urga, may also be involved in a similar case.

The criminal cases were opened despite the fact that almost all the air carriers had successfully passed tax audits, and the tax authorities' leasing-related objections concerned only one company.

Representatives of the aviation industry insist that the problem arose because of an ambiguous interpretation of the legislation and requires the establishment of a unified state approach. 

In response to a request from UNN, the Ministry of Finance reported that the taxation of transactions involving the leasing of aircraft is carried out in accordance with the Tax Code and Ukraine's international treaties. At the same time, the Tax Code of Ukraine does not provide for the possibility of taxing aviation leasing as royalties. Therefore, the Bureau's approach to interpreting aviation leasing without amending the tax legislation is described as pressure that could destroy an entire sector of passenger and transport services. After all, according to data from the State Register of Civil Aircraft of Ukraine, 86% of the aircraft fleet of Ukrainian companies is leased.

That is why the issue of aviation leasing was brought before the Tax Committee of the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance. Following the first meeting, it was decided to initiate the establishment of a working group under the Ministry of Finance, which is to develop a draft generalized tax consultation on the taxation of leasing payments to non-residents.

Businesses need legal certainty

Hryhoriy Katamadze, President of the Association of Taxpayers of Ukraine, emphasizes that when government agencies interpret the same business transactions differently, this deprives businesses of the ability to forecast tax consequences and properly plan their activities.

The Ministry of Finance should consider the issue of taxing Ukrainian airlines' leasing payments to non-residents as soon as possible and put an end to the divergent interpretations that are currently creating serious risks for the aviation business. When government agencies interpret the same transactions differently, and such interpretations result in multimillion-hryvnia tax claims and criminal proceedings, businesses cannot properly plan their activities. And amid a full-scale war and constant Russian strikes, it is already difficult for businesses to operate in Ukraine

- Katamadze noted.

He believes that the development of a unified approach to the taxation of aviation leasing must not be delayed. Above all, this concerns ensuring the principle of legal certainty, under which companies can understand their tax obligations in advance rather than learn of a new interpretation only after claims have been raised by government agencies.

Airlines simply need legal certainty: they must understand which tax obligations they are required to fulfill. Resolving this issue is important not only for individual carriers. It concerns preserving Ukraine’s aviation industry and creating normal conditions for its recovery after the war ends

- Katamadze explained.

The President of the Ukrainian Taxpayers Association believes that all parties, including representatives of the aviation industry, should be involved in the Finance Ministry’s development of a unified approach that will be mandatory for state bodies to apply.

I hope that the Ministry of Finance will carry out the necessary work as quickly as possible, involving all parties, and formulate a unified approach that both tax and law enforcement authorities will subsequently follow. Businesses should not become hostages to contradictory interpretations of legislation by state bodies. Pressure on business will certainly not produce a positive result for the state

- Katamadze emphasized.

Clarifications from the Ministry of Finance may help in cases concerning the taxation of aircraft leasing: an expert explained the mechanism08.09.26, 15:04 • 43154 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Laws
War in Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine