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The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy Russian attack has risen to 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14143 views

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 18. A lyceum and the facade of a building were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district.

The number of people injured in Kyiv as a result of the enemy Russian attack has risen to 18
UNN photographer Andrii Khodkov

The number of people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv has risen to 18. Russian forces continue to strike the capital, and residents are urged to heed air-raid alerts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN writes.

There are already 18 people injured in Kyiv. The enemy continues to attack the capital. Pay attention to air-raid alerts! Take care of yourselves

— the statement reads.

Update

In Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, a lyceum building and the facade of a nearby residential building were damaged as a result of a hit during the enemy shelling.

UNN photographer Andrii Khodkov

We remind you

As UNN previously reported, as a result of the overnight combined attack by Russian forces on Kyiv on September 17, the number of people injured rose to 16, including two children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure were damaged in three districts of the capital; relevant services are working at the sites.

Olga Rozgon

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