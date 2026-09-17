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Russian strike on the railway: the Berestyn railway station was damaged, and the Kyiv urban ring railway service has been restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russian strikes damaged the Berestyn railway station and infrastructure in Kyiv. Some trains are delayed by up to eight hours or are being rerouted.

Russian strike on the railway: the Berestyn railway station was damaged, and the Kyiv urban ring railway service has been restricted

Due to new Russian attacks, railway infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine was damaged, and some trains were diverted to alternative routes, which may increase travel time by several hours. Ukrzaliznytsia reports this, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to strike the railway, but the night passed without casualties. The painful news: before dawn, an enemy UAV seriously damaged the Berestyn railway station building. Passengers and station employees were in the shelter; an infrastructure inspection is now underway, and we are not canceling trains to Berestyn

- the post says.

Also, according to the available information, the infrastructure of the Mykilska Slobidka station of Kyiv's circular railway was damaged. Kyiv City Express has been operating on a limited loop since morning, bypassing the Darnytsia — Pochaina section. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, restoring this section will take about a day.

Glass and doors in an electric train, as well as at the depot and several other Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, were damaged, but we will restore all of it. There are delays; they have traditionally been compiled at uz-vezemo. Some trains — for example, No. 7/8 Odesa — Kharkiv and No. 53/54 Dnipro — Odesa — will travel via an alternative, safer route, which will increase the estimated travel time by +6 hours. Another no less difficult day lies ahead; we are monitoring the situation closely and continue moving

the Ukrzaliznytsia post says.

According to the data provided, the longest delays are recorded on certain routes, in particular Lviv — Dnipro — up to eight hours.

Local media and Telegram channels also reported an alleged strike on the "Odesa — Dnipro" train, after which it caught fire, but the passengers were evacuated in time. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Let us remind you

Russian occupiers attacked train No. 122, but thanks to the evacuation, no one was injured. Bus transfers will be arranged for passengers.

Alla Kiosak

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