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In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7078 views

Russia's nighttime missile and drone attack on Kyiv injured 16 people, including two children. Residential buildings, facilities, and infrastructure were damaged.

In Kyiv, the number of people injured as a result of the nighttime Russian attack has risen to 16

As a result of the overnight combined attack by Russian forces on Kyiv on September 17, the number of injured people has risen to 16, including two children. Residential buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged in three districts of the capital; relevant services are working at the sites. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv Police, UNN reports.

There are currently 16 injured people in the capital. Two of them are children

— Klitschko said in a post.

The aftermath of Russia's missile-and-drone attack on September 17 was recorded in three districts, police report.

Russian forces once again attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. Damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Residential apartment buildings, educational institutions, a municipal building, cars and a railway track were damaged. Sixteen people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Most of them were residents of the damaged 16-story building in the Dniprovskyi district.

Investigative-operational teams, explosives experts and other specialized services are working at the impact sites. Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of yet another war crime by the Russian Federation.

Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones — air defenses neutralized 131 targets17.09.26, 08:08 • 1794 views

Olga Rozgon

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