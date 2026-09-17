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Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones — air defenses neutralized 131 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Russia struck Ukraine with ballistic and cruise missiles and 157 drones. Air defenses neutralized 131 targets; strikes were recorded at 36 locations.

Russia launched a massive overnight attack on Ukraine with missiles and 157 drones — air defenses neutralized 131 targets

During the night of September 17, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using ballistic and cruise missiles, Oniks missiles, as well as 157 attack and decoy drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 131 aerial targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, according to UNN.

Details

The main targets of Russia’s strike were the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups.

According to the Air Force, Russia used Oniks anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, 10 Bandероль/Dan-T missiles, as well as 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones. More than half of the launched Shaheds were jet-powered.

Air defense neutralized 131 targets

As of 08:00, air defense had shot down or suppressed 7 Bandероль/Dan-T missiles and 124 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones.

The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to 12, including 2 children17.09.26, 05:05 • 12345 views

At the same time, missile and attack UAV strikes were recorded at 36 locations. At another 5 locations, the falls of downed targets or their fragments were recorded.

The Air Force emphasized that, as of the time the report was published, the attack was ongoing—several Russian drones remained in Ukraine’s airspace.

In Odesa, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of Russia's overnight attack17.09.26, 08:00 • 378 views

Stepan Haftko

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