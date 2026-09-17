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In Odesa, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of Russia's overnight attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

In Odesa, six people, including two children, were injured in Russia's overnight attack. Residential buildings, outbuildings, and infrastructure were damaged.

In Odesa, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of Russia's overnight attack

In Odesa, 6 people, including 2 children, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the night of September 17. A high-rise building, private homes and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city, local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to information as of 07:00, a 19-story residential building was damaged in one of the city’s districts.

In another district of Odesa, a private residential building was destroyed, while another was damaged. Outbuildings were also damaged.

 The aftermath is still being cleared

Relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Specialists are clearing the aftermath of the attack and covering damaged window openings.

Emergency response centers continue to operate in the city, where residents can receive the necessary assistance. Damage to infrastructure has also been recorded.

Stepan Haftko

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