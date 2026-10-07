Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" film

Steven Spielberg has taken charge of the "Transformers" franchise as Paramount Pictures develops the eighth film in this universe. Sources told Variety, reports UNN.

Details

This time, Spielberg will serve not only as an executive producer, as he did with the previous films in the series, but will also oversee all creative aspects of the film, working alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The producers’ goal is to create a film whose tone will recall the franchise’s early installments, in which Spielberg played a more active role.

The director of the eighth film in the series, based on Hasbro’s toy line and the animated series of the same name, has not yet been announced. It is also unknown what role director Michael Bay, who has been working on the franchise for a long time, will play in the project.

At the same time, it is certain that Shia LaBeouf, the star of the series’ first films, will not return to the project. Meanwhile, negotiations regarding the rest of the cast are still at a very early stage.

Jason Fuchs is writing the screenplay for the new film. The story will take place in the present day, but other plot details are being kept secret for now.

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