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The new "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold — what is known about the premiere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Production of the sequel starring Robert Pattinson has been temporarily halted due to director Matt Reeves’s family matters. The premiere has already been postponed to February 2028.

The new "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold — what is known about the premiere
Photo: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

Production of the film "The Batman: Part II," starring Robert Pattinson as the lead superhero, has been suspended. This happened because director Matt Reeves is dealing with personal matters. UNN reports this, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

"Production of The Batman: Part II has been temporarily suspended while Matt Reeves deals with family matters," a DC Studios spokesperson told Deadline on October 5.

"Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey in the near future," the statement said.

Robert Pattinson plays the lead superhero in the sequel to "The Batman," which was released in theaters in March 2022 and grossed more than $772 million worldwide.

The hit also served as a launching pad for the television series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell.

Farrell will also return in the sequel as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Other prominent names appearing in the sequel include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jamie Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Sebastian Koch.

The announced delay is the latest in a series for a film that was initially scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2025, before being pushed back to October 2026 and then to October 2027.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn said in a Threads post in December 2024 that years-long delays are not uncommon among blockbuster franchises.

"In fairness, a five-year gap or more is quite common for sequels," Gunn said, listing several examples.

In July this year, the film's release date was moved to February 2028.

Deadline sources said on Monday that it is not yet clear whether the latest delay will result in a change to the release date.

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Julia Shramko

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