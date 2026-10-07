5 ballistic and 39 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force

Russia struck Ukraine during the night of October 7 with ballistic missiles identified as "Zircons/Oniks", 48 cruise missiles and 130 drones. Five ballistic and 39 cruise missiles, as well as 117 unmanned aerial vehicles, were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, during the night of October 7 (from 18:00 on October 6), the enemy attacked with:

anti-ship Zircon/Oniks missiles from Russia’s Rostov Region;

Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

48 air-, land- and sea-launched Kh-101, Iskander-K and Kalibr cruise missiles from the Vologda and Kursk regions and the Caspian Sea, respectively;

130 Shahed-type attack UAVs (46 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Where Russia struck

"The main directions of the attack were Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force reported.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 161 targets:

5 Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400/Zircon/Oniks ballistic missiles;

39 Kh-101, Iskander-K and Kalibr cruise missiles (information regarding another 6 cruise missiles is being clarified);

117 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (38 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing; up to ten enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.