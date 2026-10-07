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In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1894 views

A Russian strike on a high-rise apartment building in Pryluky killed 5 people and injured 25, including 5 children and a policewoman. Rescuers freed one person.

In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injured

As a result of a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building in Pryluky, 5 people were killed and another 25 injured, including children. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As of 10:00, five people had been killed and 25 injured as a result of the missile strike on the city of Pryluky, including 5 children (a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, an 8-year-old, and two 9-year-old girls) and a police officer from the Pryluky District Police Department

- the police reported.

Also, according to the State Emergency Service, after the Russian strike on the high-rise building, emergency responders managed to rescue one person.

"At another location, Russian shelling caused a fire in an industrial building," the State Emergency Service said in a post.

As noted, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are currently underway.

Russia launched massive missile attack on Pryluky: high-rise building was hit, casualties reported07.10.26, 08:37 • 2604 views

We remind you

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Wednesday, October 7, two people were killed.

Alla Kiosak

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