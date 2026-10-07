Russia launched massive missile attack on Pryluky: high-rise building was hit, casualties reported

Russia launched a massive missile strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region on the morning of October 7. A high-rise residential building was hit. There are preliminary reports of fatalities and injuries. This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, and by the regional police department, UNN writes.

A missile strike on Pryluky. One of the hits struck a residential high-rise building. In the morning, when people were still asleep. Preliminary reports already indicate fatalities and injuries. All services are currently involved, and the rubble is being cleared - Chaus wrote on social media.

The police, showing the aftermath in photographs, reported a "massive missile strike on Pryluky," confirming that "there are fatalities and injuries."

"At around 6 a.m. today, cynical barbarians launched a series of missile strikes on the city of Pryluky — hits were recorded on a high-rise building, the Center for Creativity for Children and Youth, and an enterprise," the police stated.

Russia struck Oleksandriia and Svitlovodsk: one person killed, people injured, some cannot be reached