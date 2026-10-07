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Kyiv • UNN

 • 1082 views

Russia attacked an enterprise in Oleksandriia. A woman was killed, three people were injured, and two more cannot be reached.

Russia struck Oleksandriia and Svitlovodsk: one person killed, people injured, some cannot be reached

Russia attacked Oleksandriia and Svitlovodsk in the Kirovohrad region on the morning of October 7. An enterprise was hit; one person is known to have been killed and others injured, while some people cannot be reached. This was reported by Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Head Andrii Raikovych and Oleksandriia Mayor Serhii Kuzmenko on social media, UNN writes.

This morning, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region. One of the enterprises was hit

- Raikovych initially wrote.

Later, the head of the regional military administration clarified: 

One person was killed in Oleksandriia, and 3 people were injured (they are receiving the necessary medical assistance); another 2 people cannot currently be reached. The roof of a private residential building also caught fire. An inspection of the area is ongoing, and information about the consequences is being уточнена. In Svitlovodsk, fragments were recorded falling in an open area. There were no casualties

The mayor of Oleksandriia stated: "During the enemy's massive morning attack, critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia was targeted."

"As a result of the enemy's morning attack on Oleksandriia, a woman was killed. Three other people were injured, and two people currently cannot be reached. An enterprise was hit," Kuzmenko later said.

In the Poltava region, Russia attacked industrial facilities in the Kremenchuk district, there are hits26.06.26, 08:27 • 4338 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Oleksandriia